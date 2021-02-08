Leatt is one of the most trusted names in motocross, enduro, and adventure riding. The gear maker’s helmets, goggles, and neck braces already set the standard for off-road protection and its high-tech 5.5 FlexLock boots are no exception. While the 5.5 boots provide the utmost comfort and technology, the $399.99 MSRP can be steep for budget-conscious riders. To make Leatt’s footwear more attainable, the company developed the 4.5 Moto Boot for 2021.

Deriving many of its features from the 5.5 lineup, the mid-range off-road boot boasts the brand’s SlideLock system to ensure fit for several foot shapes, including wide feet. The boots aren’t only easy to fasten but also seals out moisture by wrapping snuggly around knee guards or braces. Inside, the 4.5 Boot features a 3D molded inner liner. The breathable mesh liner sports an anti-slip reinforcement that reduces heel lift and a CE-certified steel shank reinforcement helps guard the rider’s feet against external forces.

On the outside, the mid-range boots include a DualZone outsole that comes in Enduro or Motocross fitment. Similar to tires, a harder rubber compound is used in the middle of the soles for wear purposes and the edges are softer for improved grip and movement. The sole’s extended footpeg riding zone also accommodates those that prefer riding on their toes.

On the top side, Leatt designed the toebox to maximize feel on the shifter lever. Patches of texturized rubber also provide additional grip at the inner-calf while polymer composite buckles and an over-lock system reinforce the SlideLock mechanism. The Leatt 4.5 Boot retails for $299.99 and is already available in a wide range of colors. Whether you're just starting on the trails or you’re a seasoned vet, Leatt’s new mid-range option should provide the level of protection we’ve come to expect from the brand without breaking the bank.