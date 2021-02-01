Racers and race fans alike were sad to learn that the 2021 Isle of Man TT was canceled back in November, 2020. Just because it likely came as no surprise didn’t necessarily lessen the impact. Although there’s no other race quite like the TT, there are other important racing events in the world. When one race cancels, it’s suddenly a lot easier to enter other races scheduled around the same time.

Notably, the 2021 Daytona 200 is still on the schedule for March as of February 1, 2021. That’s probably not the only reason that 19-time IOMTT champion Michael Dunlop officially entered it, but the timing clearly helped. He’ll be racing a Kawasaki ZX6 on March 13, 2021, according to the official American Sportbike Racing Association entry list.

Potential competitors have until March 12 to officially enter competition. At the time of writing, the field is mostly packed with American racing talent. Names including Josh Herrin, Josh Hayes, Kyle Wyman, and Tyler O’Hara are already entered to race on the 3.51-mile infield road course at Daytona International Speedway.

The 79th Daytona 200 had originally been scheduled to run on March 14, 2020, but was canceled due to the global pandemic. As of the time of writing on February 1, 2021, it is currently scheduled to take place in March, 2021. However, as with everything in these uncertain times, circumstances could change between now and race day.

Will additional IOMTT regulars decide to fly to Florida to take part in the Daytona 200 in 2021? That remains to be seen, but the field as it currently stands does look interesting. Previous years have been broadcast on NBCSN, but it’s unclear precisely what broadcast and/or streaming plans will offer live coverage of the 2021 race. Here’s wishing everyone good health and good racing, assuming the entire event goes off without a hitch.