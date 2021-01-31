The Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, remains closed until further notice because COVID-19 ruins everything. It's keeping busy, though, and is making an annual pass offer you can't refuse. Because nobody knows how much you'll be able to see the museum in 2021, passes purchased now will be valid through the end of 2022. That's almost two years out of an "annual" pass.

Once the museum reopens, the annual pass will provide admission discounts, complimentary virtual gallery talks, free admission for children under age 18, discounts at The Shop and the Motor Bar and Restaurant, and more. Buying one now is also a great way to support the museum and help keep it afloat while it weathers the storm of pandemic closures.

Various annual passes are available to fit your needs. An individual pass is good for one adult and costs $50. A family pass is good for two adults and costs $75 and is the best deal (remember, children under 18 get in for free). If you need to bring more adults, though, the VIP pass is good for four adults and costs $150.

As well as admission to the museum, annual pass holders can also bring guests who will get in at half price. They will also receive a 10 percent discount on all onsite purchases at The Shop (this does not apply to online purchases), as well as a 10 percent discount at the Motor Bar and Restaurant.

Also included with the annual pass is access to a series of virtual gallery talks. These include a special presentation about Harley-Davidson engines, a discussion of important models throughout the company's history, and a presentation about Harley-Davidson's off-road history, from touring in the early 20th century through Long Way Up's specially modified LiveWires and the new Pan America adventure bike.