Royal Enfield seems to have been building a lot of hype towards the new and updated Himalayan adventure bike. Understandably so, since this bike is one of the best-selling models in their lineup, and quite possibly, the bike that propelled Royal Enfield into global stardom.

That said, a report from BikeDekho states that the Indian motorcycle manufacturer has temporarily halted the deliveries of their popular adventure bike. Why? Well, it would appear that Royal Enfield will be launching their revised Himalayan much sooner than expected, as the next batch of Himalayans will likely be the updated version we've all been waiting for. Expected to commence deliveries by February or March, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan features a slew of notable updates, giving it much more capability and overall value as opposed to the outgoing iteration.

For starters, the new bike will be outfitted with tripper navigation—a smartphone compatible, turn-by-turn navigation system. Additionally, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan will likely sport thee new color schemes: Pine Green, Granite Black, and Mirage Silver. On the ergonomics side of things, the new bike also gets a new seat, making it more comfortable on longer rides thanks to a denser foam material used. The seat also gets finished in a brown faux leather material, giving it a more premium look and feel. The front rack, still capable of mounting jerry cans, gets slight improvements to give more onboard space, especially for taller folks.

As far as pricing is concerned, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is going to receive a price hike of around Rs. 3,000. However given the updates on this bike, this price increase seems more than reasonable. That said, we can still expect the new Royal Enfield Himalayan to bear a price tag south of Rs. 2 lakh, or $2,750 USD.