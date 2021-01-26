In Asia, Yamaha enjoys a massive following thanks to its affordable and high quality motorcycles. Unlike its Western counterparts, the motorcycle industry in Asia is dominated by low displacement machines which put practicality and affordability before everything else. In the recent years, however, manufacturers have injected some sportiness into their smaller bikes. Such is the case with the Yamaha MT-25.

After launching the updated YZF-R25 sportbike in key Asian markets last week, Yamaha has gone ahead and introduced the MT-25, the sportbike's naked sibling in Indonesia. As far as styling is concerned, the Yamaha MT-25 looks exactly like the MT-03—Yamaha's smallest naked bike in the U.S. market. It also comes in similar colorways as bigger bikes in the MT lineup. The new MT-25 features an all-LED headlight that employs radical styling emphasizing the Dark Side of Japan aesthetic that Yamaha has been going for with the entire MT range of bikes.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-25 also comes with a fully digital instrument panel displaying speed, rpm, fuel level, and even a gear position indicator. Available in three color options, the MT-25 can be clad in Matte Gray, Metallic Black, and Metallic Blue. Unlike its western counterpart which is bestowed a few more cubes and a bit more power, the MT-25 gets a 250cc parallel twin engine pumping out a zesty 35 ponies. It gets a six-speed gearbox, non-adjustable inverted forks, and a preload adjustable rear mono-shock. Lastly, braking duties are handled by a set of 298mm and 220mm discs front and rear equipped with dual-channel ABS for added safety.

The Yamaha MT-25 is undoubtedly a premium motorcycle in the Indonesian market, and the price truly shows this. At IDR 55,460,000, or the equivalent of $3,948 USD, its substantially more pricey than your run of the mill commuter bike. After all, it does sport pretty premium components, and styling similar to that of Yamaha's flagship motorcycles.