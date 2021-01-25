Unbeknownst to many retro enthusiast is a mid sized retro styled machine from Japanese manufacturer Yamaha. The SR400 has been around for a couple of years now, but never really shared the same spotlight as the XSR900 and XSR700. Perhaps because this bike didn't just look old school. For all intents and purposes, the SR400 is an old school machine through and through.

Unlike other neo-retro machines, the SR400 wasn't adapted to keep up with machines of the modern day. That being said, Yamaha has released the Final Edition of the SR400 for the 2021 model year. As the name suggests, this will be the last iteration of this retro machine, so if you're in the market for this specific bike, better get a hold of one as soon as possible. A rudimentary 399cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine equipped with a two valve cylinder head powers this bike. Churning out an era-correct 23 horsepower, the SR400 is equipped with a five speed gearbox.

The launch of the 2021 Yamaha SR400 comes soon after Honda introduced the H'Ness CB350 in Japan under the CB350 name. For reference, the GB350 is equipped with the same engine found in the India-spec H'Ness, churning out 20 horsepower from a 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Setting itself apart, the Final Edition of the Yamaha SR400 carries with it a rich heritage of 43 years. Staying true to its classic nature, the SR400 comes only with a kick-starter. It does away with LED headlights in favor of halogen units, and comes with no digital instrumentation. Instead, it displays everything via a watch-like analogue instrument cluster.

Interestingly, the Yamaha SR400 caries a sticker price of 605,000 JPY—the equivalent of around $5,831 USD. You may be forgiven that this is quite a hefty sum given the bike's lack of any modern technology whatsoever. However, the SR400's strongest selling point is indeed its rich history.