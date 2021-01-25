Hero MotoCorp, India's largest motorcycle manufacturer in terms of sales volumes, is intending to ramp up its repertoire even further. The company has recently announced its intentions of rolling out a variety of motorcycles in the coming years. While other motorcycle manufacturers have around ten to fifteen bikes in their model lineup, Hero MotoCorp really wants to punch above its weight class by launching a total of 50 motorcycles by 2025.

Yup, that's right. 50 new motorcycle models in the next five years. That said, the company has set a realistic, albeit extremely challenging goal of churning out ten motorcycles each year for the next five years. This comes at the heels of the company's outstanding achievement of surpassing 100 million motorcycles sold.

During the celebration event, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, expressed his excitement towards what the future holds for the company. "We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our vision to 'Be the Future of Mobility', we will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint." With Hero MotoCorp's extensive vision, the company will likely propel itself even further in the Indian market as the biggest motorcycle manufacturer.

In fact, it would appear that the folks at Hero MotoCorp took no time off to celebrate their achievement. At the same event, six new celebratory editions of their popular scooter and motorcycle models were unveiled. The Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, Destini 125, and Maestro Edge 110 all made their debuts in special edition trim, and are expected to go on sale all across the country in the next month.