I'm pretty sure I wasn't the only one who thought that 2020 lasted a decade. With the ridiculous curveball that last year threw at us, the certainty of a lot of things we know and love were thrown out the window. Yes, motorcycles included. With nearly all factories grinding to a halt, I couldn't help but wonder if all motorcycle manufacturers would come out unscathed. Luckily for BMW Motorrad, 2020 posted pretty impressive sales figures.

In 2020 alone, BMW Motorrad flipped a total of 169,272 motorcycles and scooters in various markets all over the world. This, in fact, was the second-best sales result the company had ever achieved. For the record, the best sales record BMW posted was in 2019, with a total of 175,162 motorcycles and scooters sold. Luckily for BMW, they had their growth strategy in place prior to when the pandemic hit, and their impressive roster of motorcycles and scooters—especially in the Asian market—elevated their brand to something more than just toys for the weekend.

For instance, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS sold pretty well in 2020. These bikes, manufactured in partnership with TVS in India, were responsible for bringing the BMW name to the masses. Thanks to their affordable price tag and friendly riding characteristics, first time motorcyclists could now start riding on a BMW, and eventually upgrade within the BMW portfolio as their skills progressed. The BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR also contributed a healthy 14,429 units sold into the fold.

Of course, the very ethos of BMW's motorcycles is the boxer engine. That being said, more than 80,000 boxer-equipped machines ranging from the R 1250 GS to the R NineT were sold in 2020, cementing this iconic engine layout as BMW's backbone for success.

Timo Resch, Head of Sales at BMW Motorrad had this to say following the successful sales performance. "First of all, my special thanks fo to our BMW Motorrad dealership partners who, despite great challenges, were able to make 2020 a successful year with creativity, flexibility, and tireless commitment."

Moving into 2021, Resch assured that the company will continue to innovate with new and exciting products, "We will again deliver a variety of strong new products to our customers in 2021 together with our strong partners. The M 1000 RR, one of the most spectacular sports bikes, is waiting to be released onto the racetracks of this world. As a relaxed counterpoint, we are sending the R 18 into its first full season with a rich range of accessories. With the S 1000 R, we are launching a highly emotional and uncompromising power roadster featuring super-sporty riding dynamics."