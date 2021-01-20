The past few years have seen a massive influx of startups dedicated to developing and manufacturing electric vehicles. In countries in Asia, Europe, as well as Australia, electric motorcycles and scooters are more and more becoming common sightings on the streets. FTN Motion, a New Zealand-based startup specializing in the development of sustainable electric mobility, is preparing to launch its first electric motorcycle.

With their simple and practical product, the company seeks to usher in sustainable mobility in New Zealand, and hopefully in other parts of the world. Now, we've seen a lot, and I mean a lot of startups and their electric motorcycles. So, what makes FTN Motion's electric motorcycle special? Well, unlike many other electric motorcycles in the market, FTN Motion's machine employs extremely barebones and minimalist styling. Clad in a retro-inspired aesthetic, the electric motorcycle is also incredibly simple on the inside.

Technically speaking, FTN Motion's electric motorcycle falls under the moped designation, thanks to its top speed of only 31 miles per hour. That being said, the bike has the potential to be a favorite among first time riders given the fact that piloting a moped comes with significantly more lax licensing requirements, as opposed to full blown motorcycles. That being said, FTN Motion’s cafe racer-styled electric moped has been in the works for several years now, with style and functionality on top of mind.

FTN Motion has opened bookings for their electric moped in the form of refundable NZ$100 deposits. Subsequently, when the finished product is ready to be rolled out, this deposit will be subtracted from the full purchase price of NZ$7,995 for the introductory Founders Edition models. Unfortunately, this is only open to fellow Kiwis, so the rest of us around the world will have to wait and see. FTN Motion has stated that the first production ready units will begin deliveries by the end of the year.