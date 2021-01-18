For the North American market, the KTM 200 Duke is a new model only just beginning to make its presence felt in the market. In Asia, however, the little baby Duke has been around for more than seven years, and is quite possibly the bike responsible for KTM's rapid expansion all across the region.

The previous generation 200 Duke bore the same styling as the first generation 390 Duke, which was available in the U.S. market. Powered by a 199cc single cylinder engine, it pumped out 24 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful bikes in its class. I owned a 2017 KTM 200 Duke a couple of years ago, and I can wholeheartedly say that I had a hell of a time with that bike. That being said, I was always curious as to how my old 200 Duke would have fared against the 2020 BS6/Euro5 version. Styling aside, the 2020 200 Duke gets a revised exhaust system—an underbelly exhaust with a larger catalytic converter to account for emissions.

On top of this, the new bike also gets some tweaks to the engine itself, again, for BS6/Euro5 compliance, as well as to make the engine run just a tad smoother. These added refinements however, have come at the expense of one major factor when it comes to small bikes: weight. The new bike has gained more than 20 pounds of weight as a result of the revisions. Now, I know 20 pounds may not seem like much, but for a bike whose main selling point is its lightweight construction, it goes without saying that you'll definitely feel that increase in heft.

As expected, the 2020 KTM 200 Duke lost the drag race two out of two times. Eagle eyed viewers will notice that even though the new bike had a near-empty fuel tank (the low fuel level warning was displayed on the dash), it was still smoked by the first generation Duke. To make things worse, it lost by a good couple bike lengths, making it clear as day that the first generation Duke is the better performing bike, on a straight line at least. But hey, the new Duke certainly looks the part, doesn't it?