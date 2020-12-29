If you’re an established OEM, bringing out a new bike is a tricky business. It’s one thing to simply offer the newest iteration of a tried-and-true volume seller. However, it’s completely another to introduce an entirely new model. How do you know it will go over well? You have to do a ton of market research before you even think of such a thing.

That’s apparently what Yamaha Motor India has been working on. According to an Indian trademark application filing dated December 28, 2020, it appears that an FZ-X is in the works. Now, we don’t know anything for certain at this point, other than that Yamaha is trying to trademark this name in Mumbai. Also, that it’s meant to be used on “motorcycles, motor scooters, mopeds, three-wheeled motorcycles, three-wheeled motor scooters, three-wheeled mopeds and parts and fittings for all the aforesaid goods.”

All the official jargon covers a broad range of two- and three-wheeled vehicles, but like all trademarks, it doesn’t get too specific. However, several moto media outlets in India suspect that the FZ-X will likely be a 250cc adventure bike, based on the existing FZ 25 platform. According to MotorBeam, the FZ 25 is also not selling as well as Yamaha would like, so maybe it will be a replacement rather than just an addition to the lineup? It’s too early to do anything other than speculate.

The existing FZ 25 features a BS VI-compliant 249cc single-cylinder engine, dual channel ABS, a 282mm disc brake up front and a 220mm disc brake in the rear, an LED headlight cluster with daytime running lights, an LCD instrument cluster, and a weight of 153 kilograms (or 337 pounds). Pricing starts at ₹152,100 (about $2,074) in Delhi at the time of writing, and will of course vary based on where you buy it and options you might choose to add.

How similar the stats on the FZ-X might be, of course, remains to be seen. For example, some suspension tweaks would likely be in order if it’s meant to do more than merely look off-road capable. In any case, we’ll look forward to seeing how this storyline eventually plays out.