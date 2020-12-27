As motorcycle enthusiasts, we’re all kids at heart. Our bikes are just like the toys we loved so much growing up, albeit exponentially more serious and expensive. In fact, I’m willing to bet that nearly all of you have a fondness for scale models of your respective bikes, or motorcycles in general.

For those with a knack for mechanical stuff, but own a motorcycle that’s just too reliable to require any wrenching, Lego has the perfect solution to keep you busy for hours on end assembling your very own Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. The Lego Creator Expert 10269 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is by no means a simple Lego play set designed for five-year olds. No, as the name suggests, this kit is designed for expert builders seeking to explore the finest details of Harley-Davidson engineering, the Lego way.

This extremely satisfying stop-motion time lapse video of the Lego kit being assembled depicts just how detailed this motorcycle is. With everything from an engine with moving parts, to the attention to detail towards the bike’s solid-disc Lakester wheels, the Lego Creator Expert kit is sure to give you hours of enjoyment and a deeper appreciation of just how intricate our beloved motorcycles are.

Featuring a whopping 1,023 pieces, this kit isn’t for the faint of heart—neither is it for those with a tendency of misplacing things. I can only imagine the mountains of frustration of losing even the smallest piece of this magnificent puzzle. For those of you interested in taking up the challenge of building your own Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, the Lego Creator Expert kit is available for $99.99. Once you’ve overcome the arduous task of piecing this beauty together, you’re going to be rewarded with an intricate machine that measures over seven inches high, and twelve inches long.