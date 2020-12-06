They say "get them when they're young." Minibikes are a great way to share the experience of riding with kids. They're easy to ride, with no gearshift and an automatic centrifugal clutch. They're fun for bombing around the yard. They're also not too expensive to buy. Bikes and Beards, as usual, is here to ask the important questions: Can you assemble these bikes intended for kids using only tools that are also intended for kids?

To find out, they leave their shop and instead utilize the extensive shop facilities of Tiny Town. At least, they're extensive if you happen to be a five-year-old. They bring along a Massimo Warrior, the most expensive minibike on Amazon at $890, and a Coleman CT100, the least expensive bike on Amazon for $440. I've bought parts that cost more than these entire motorcycles.

Despite working with several broken bones from a recent motorcycle crash, Craig gets the Coleman unboxed first. This is mainly because the Coleman comes in a box and a plastic bag, while the Massimo comes inside a metal crate like most bikes they've ordered on Amazon. The toy tools soon get tossed aside as they are utterly incapable of handling grown-up bolts. Fortunately, the bikes come with all—most?—of the tools needed to assemble them.

The Coleman has some disadvantages as well. For one, the assembly manual is completely blank. This doesn't really matter, though, because real men don't read instructions. Trust me, I used to make a living writing them. The other is that the front wheel supplied doesn't fit. OK, it fits fine but mysteriously disappears for a while accidentally on purpose so the Massimo assembly can catch up. In the end, though, the Coleman wins the assembly battle, because the Massimo has a flat front tire for packing that none of the kids' toys can inflate.

In the end, they hold a drag race. I'm not sure if it's more for the amusement of the crowd of kids that has gathered by now or their own amusement. They certainly spend a fair amount of time letting their inner child out to play instead of building motorcycles. Given that the Massimo's engine is twice the size of the Coleman's, to tell you that it wins is about as much of a spoiler as Darth Vader being Luke Skywalker's father.

Getting serious for just a minute, though, both of these bikes are a whole lot of fun for kids and adults alike. We picked up a bike just like the Massimo at Tractor Supply a few years ago, and we had a ton of fun just putting around the yard with it. Adults often use these as pit bikes at the track, go exploring on trails, or even race them. They're certainly closer to being a toy than a "real" motorcycle, but that doesn't mean grown-ups can't have fun with them too.