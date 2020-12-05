If you’re anything like me, then you have a strong appreciation for the benefits of riding with a comms system while on your motorcycle. Be it for music and podcasts, or talking to your riding buddies, it’s just one of those things that you’d never think of as a necessity, but once you start riding with one, you’ll never leave home without it. With that, Cardo Systems, one of the leading innovators of dynamic mesh communication systems, seeks to make their products more accessible this holiday season.

Cardo Systems has launched a campaign which declares December as the ‘Month of Mesh.’ The campaign features several Cardo product giveaways which includes a PACKTALK BOLD Duo as well as a ton of Cardo branded merchandise. With Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) taking center stage, the campaign highlights the fact that Cardo was the first in the market to introduce a motorcycle communicator that goes beyond simple Bluetooth. Cardo’s DMC technology allows multiple riders to seamlessly pair, and provides a level of connectivity that’s way better than pretty much all other communicators in the market.

Dan Emodi, Chief Marketing Officer of Cardo Systems, expressed his excitement with the ongoing promotion by stating, “We are pleased to celebrate mesh connectivity by rewarding our riders through a series of PACKTALK giveaways.”

He further expounded on Cardo’s innovative range of products by saying, “While we pride ourselves on having a robust lineup of Bluetooth and mesh models designed for various use cases, we have purposefully engineered the PACKTALK lineup with DMC for those riders who demand the most cutting-edge technology and superior ease of use for the ultimate rider-to-rider communication experience.”

Now, you can enter the contest for a chance to win a Cardo PACKTALK BOLD Duo as well as other branded merchandise by visiting the contest entry page, and liking Cardo’s Facebook page. Participants will be asked to fill out a special questionnaire, and once submitted, will serve as the entry to win the prizes. Apart from the PACKTALK BOLD Duo bundles, Cardo will also be giving away branded merchandise such as shirts, hats, neck tubes, and helmet cushions. Winners will be drawn on the 15th of December.

So what are you waiting for? Enter now to stand a chance to win one of the best motorcycle communicators in the market today.