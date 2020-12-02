Back at the beginning of the pandemic, people raced to help first responders and others who most needed it. Dainese, Brembo, and others stepped up, both with their own donations and also through fundraising efforts. After all, it’s a tough time for everyone—but there’s a certain warmth you get from knowing that you’re cooperating with a bigger effort to help people who need it.

Now that it’s almost a year down the line, and we’re all still living through these difficult times, Italian helmet maker Caberg just released a new helmet variant as a fundraiser. The Horus flip-up/modular helmet is ECE 22.05 homologated as both a full-face and a jet helmet. It’s not currently homologated for sale anywhere in North America, but the new Tribute variant is raising funds for the National Alpine Soldiers Association of Bergamo, in honor of how it assisted the city in its greatest hour of COVID-19 need. It’s a completely volunteer-run organization, and funds like these can make a real difference.

Bergamo was one of the hardest-hit regions of Italy during the first wave of the pandemic, and as of the end of November, 2020, it’s currently going through a second wave. Three percent of proceeds from each Caberg Horus Tribute helmet sold will be donated directly to that essential volunteer organization. The Horus Tribute colorway, unsurprisingly, features the tricolor of the Italian flag in a sharp-looking, modern design.

Gallery: Caberg Horus Tribute Helmet

5 Photos

The outer shell is made of ABS, and features a panoramic ultra-wide outer visor, as well as an internal drop-down sun visor. The outer visor is anti-scratch, anti-fog, and Pinlock-ready. There’s plenty of ventilation, as well as a removable and washable liner, comms system cutouts, and a micrometric buckle closure. Available helmet sizes range from XS to XXL. It went on sale at the end of November, 2020, and is available from licensed Caberg distributors in Italy and Europe at an MSRP of 299 Euros (about $362).