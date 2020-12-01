For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, riding a motorcycle isn’t as easy as it was a few months ago. When the balmy weather of summer gives way to frigid conditions of fall and winter, motorcyclists either pack it in or bundle up. Intrepid explorers typically turn to reputable brands to keep in the warm and there’s nary a more reputable apparel brand than Idaho-based KLIM.

Thanks to its attention to detail and use of premium materials, the company provides gear for touring, off-road, and snow applications. One of KLIM’s staple sets, the Kodiak jacket and pant, favors long-distance tourers thanks to its comfort, protection, and versatility. For 2021, the brand equipped the set to take on the various conditions thrown at riders by the colder months.

With a Gore-Tex outer shell and perforated leather panels at the shoulders and elbows, the Kodiak jacket keeps the rider dry without sacrificing ventilation and protection. 3M reflective bands at the ventilation pockets help other motorists see the rider on overcast days and the D3O level 2 inserts at the back, elbows, and shoulders provide the utmost collision defense.

For inclement weather, the Kodiak also includes a down jacket and a removable storm collar. KLIM also designed the 2021 version for improved range of motion and a new fabric pattern to amplify comfort on the bike. Retailing between $999.99 and $1,029.99, the Kodiak will run from size 25 all the way up to size 60 (EU). KLIM will offer the jacket in navy blue, gray, or black and will be available in the early months of 2021.

Similar to the jacket, the Kodiak pant features a Gore-Tex shell with perforated overlays and D3O level 2 armor at the hips and knees. Four ventilation pockets provide airflow at the front and back of the thighs and 3M material increases visibility. Of course, a pant-to-jacket connector is standard and the color options include navy blue and black. KLIM offers sized 25 through 58 (EU) with a retail price of $799.99.

If you don’t let the chiller temps harsh your mellow, KLIM’s updated Kodiak set might be the best way to stay on two wheels this winter