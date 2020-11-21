Dual sports definitely make for some of the most fun you can ever have on two wheels. This is especially so if you've got miles and miles of trails to explore. In a country like Australia, enduro bikes have a strong and well defined advantage. Whether you're commuting to work on the weekdays, then riding trials on weekends, or an all out off-roader, you can't go wrong with a properly capable enduro.

With that, Italian off-road specialist SWM is updating its enduro lineup with two new bikes which will make you go wow. Employing extremely sharp styling, SWM's new offerings, the RS 300R and the RS 500R are extremely capable off-roaders which offer loads of versatility. At first glance, the two enduros could be mistaken as full-fledged motocross racers. However, closer inspection reveals some hints of street legality, as evidenced by a headlight and turn signals.

SWM RS 300R

The smaller bike, the RS 300R, comes equipped with a 297cc four-stroke engine and 48mm inverted forks from KYB. The punchy engine mated with the bike's featherweight 236 lb dry weight make for a riot on and off-road. The bigger sibling, the RS 500R is outfitted with a 501cc four stroke which makes it more ideal for longer distance off-road adventures. Both bikes offer a ton of versatility to conquer gnarly terrain, and even hold their own on track.

SWM RS 500R

The 2021 SWM RS 300R and RS 500R will begin making their way to showroom floors by December this year. The RS 300R is priced at $8,590 AUD, while the RS 500R is priced at $9,290 plus on-road costs. Both bikes feature similar striking graphics consisting of yellow with black accents. As mentioned, both bikes come equipped with KYB Suspension. On top of this, a set of Brembo brakes and Michelin Enduro Competition IV tires ensure maximum off-road compliance for both bikes. Lastly, would-be owners of these bikes can shred the trails with confidence knowing that their bikes are backed by a six-month parts and labor warranty.