From late-October through mid-November, Yamaha unveiled its revamped MT range with an onslaught of videos, pictures, and press releases. Whether the announcement revolved around the MT-07's new LED lighting or the MT-09 SP making its stateside debut, Team Blue spared no expense. However, not every model received such a drastic face lift (yes, we’re referring to that cyclopic headlight). Overshadowed by the MT hoopla, the rest of Iwata’s street range waited for its time in the sun and the brand just confirmed the return of lineup staples.

On the cruiser front, the V Star 250 and Bolt R-Spec are back in black (or Raven, according to Yamaha’s color codes). The beginner-friendly V Star retains its 27-inch seat height and 326-pound curb weight while the price tag gets a modest bump to $4,499. Largely unchanged for 2021, the Bolt R-Spec still boasts modern technology and throwback aesthetics and the MSRP holds steady at $8,499. Both models arrive at Yamaha dealers just in time for the Christmas rush in December.

For the café crowd, the brand is bringing back the retro darlings of the pack with the XSR700 and XSR900. Carrying over the same Radical White/Rapid Red livery from 2020, the two modern classics are practically the same bikes from last year. Luckily, the MT-07 and MT-09 derivatives keep the same sticker price with the XSR700 going for $8,499 and the XSR900 coming in at $9,499. Retro fans can get their hands on the neo-cafes when they hit dealership floors next month.

For those that long for the open road, Yamaha’s touring segment is alive and well with the 2021 Super Ténéré ES, FJR1300 ES, and Star Venture. On the adventurous side, the big Ténéré’s electronically adjustable suspension is ready to take on all terrains. The Super Ténéré ES takes a cue from the cruisers in the bunch with a Matte Raven Black paint job and the price stays at $16,299 for 2021.

The FJR1300 ES takes things in a sportier direction with its 16 valve, liquid-cooled 1,298cc inline four. Yamaha will only offer the sport tourer in a Liquid Graphite paint job with an MSRP of $17,999. If you prefer low and slow, the bLU cRU has you covered with the 2021 Star Venture. Boasting a 1,854cc V-twin, GPS navigation, and satellite radio, the land yacht provides all the creature comforts for a wallet lightening $26,999. Yamaha includes Impact Blue and Intensity White as paint options when the Venture arrives at showrooms in December.

Last, but never least, the XMAX returns to the sport scooter range in 2021. The Matte Midnight Blue colorway gives the practical package some edge in the new year as well. At $5,699, the affordable scoot will reach dealerships in April 2021.

Unfortunately, not all of Yamaha’s signature models could make a comeback in 2021. Of course, the R6 met an untimely demise but the VMAX, WR250R, and SMAX met the same fate. The brand acknowledges the following behind the models and reassures fans that its developing new concepts for the future. Let’s just hope they put in as much love as they did with the MT line.