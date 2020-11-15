Triumph has unveiled a brand new line of apparel focused specifically on technical rider functionality. The Triumph Riding Essentials collection features a line of essential utility items that can easily be packed and stored. Designed to prepare the rider for any weather that may come their way, the collection features four lines, each of which tackle a specific function.

To start things off, Triumph has launched the Base Layer Line. Designed as the rider's second skin, the products in this line are designed for heat retention, something that comes in handy for all-season riders, or riders who happen to get caught in the rain. Apart from keeping the rider nice and toasty, the Base Layer Line also allows perspiration to evaporate, resulting in a comfortable ride regardless of the temperature.

For riders who don't let bad weather hamper their spirit of adventure, Triumph has also launched the Storm Guard Line which features top of the line waterproof protection. Equipped with TriTech technology, these products were specifically engineered to keep water out, while keeping the rider's temperature within comfortable levels. The Storm Guard Line has been engineered with heat sealed tape which prevents water from leaking through no matter what.

If you're a motorcyclist who frequently rides at night, then you're more than aware that being visible is one of the most important safety aspects to consider. That being said, Triumph has also launched the Reflective Line as well as the Hi Viz Line, both of which designed to improve the rider's visibility of the road, especially during adverse weather conditions. The reflective fabric is constructed from micro glass beads which enhance the fabric's light reflectivity. On the other hand, the Hi-Viz Line is made from fluorescent materials which significantly increase rider visibility in low-light conditions.

Triumph's latest Riding Essentials Collection can be viewed in their official website.