There are a couple of different kinds of excitement that I tend to have about new bikes. In a lot of cases, of course, I'm excited because I want to ride them. However, because not all bikes are available in all places, sometimes I simply have to content myself with being happy just knowing that they exist.

In those cases, the idea that someone else is able to ride them, even if it's not me, just has to suffice. Really, deep down, I just want everyone to find as much joy in riding as I do, you know? The world would be a better place; I am totally convinced.

In any case, here are the five bikes that I'm most looking forward to in 2024.

Without question, this is the two-wheeled creation that gave me the single most visceral reaction of the year. At first, I filed it under the category of "I'm just happy this exists, and that Italjet made it happen, even if it only ever stays a concept." That's what I thought upon seeing it show up at EICMA 2023.

Then Italjet explained that no, it isn't a concept, and that it does intend to put it into production as a limited-edition bike first with a less fancy mass market version to follow. Presumably, it might be the difference between carbon fiber and not-carbon-fiber bodywork. You get the idea.

While I've certainly used the phrase "[blank] is out of its mind in the best way," never have I meant it with a greater sense of both awe and respect than with Italjet and the Dragster 559 Twin. More of this, please.

I love it more than I can say when motorcycle manufacturers don't just play it safe all the time, and the Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE certainly has that feel about it. I also have a soft spot in my heart for a big single, and am unreasonably intrigued by the extremely beautiful new Superquadro Mono engine. Give me an intriguing new engine to contemplate and I will more than likely be interested in whatever bike an OEM chooses to put it in.

This might be my personal 'most beautiful bike of the year.' Even though I was far too young to ride bikes of the vintage this design seeks to bring into the modern era when they were new, something about them speaks to me.

Even though I'm surely among the many whose hearts broke a little when we found out that Yamaha wasn't bringing this bike to the US for 2024, I'm still happy that it exists. I'm happy that other riders will get to ride it, and I can always hope that Yamaha might change its mind in the future. I mean, just look at this thing. It is simply glorious, and the version with the belly pan is even better.

Going completely in the opposite direction of everything I've listed so far, we have the Yamaha PG-1. Released first in Thailand, then in Vietnam, there probably won't ever be a time that I don't have a soft spot in my heart for a stylish little trail bike like this.

As I've related here in the past, I didn't grow up riding. But still, I like to imagine an alternate-history version of myself riding a bike like this when I was going to high school and/or college.

I think that alternate-universe Janaki would have loved it for sure, and a bike like this (especially with all the cargo-related practical OEM accessories that Yamaha is pushing for it in Southeast Asia) would be absolutely perfect. I'd probably feel differently if I didn't grow up in a major city, but this seems like it'd be an excellent city runabout.

I was intrigued by these when Triumph announced them, and I was even more intrigued when I got to see (and sit on, but sadly not ride) them in person a couple of weeks ago. The fit and finish seems pretty nice for a bike in this class, with nice tires, braided stainless steel brake lines, and a general feeling of quality on what's clearly meant to be a budget bike.

I'm also the kind of person who will never not be a massive fan of motorcycles that make riding more accessible to more people. Removing physical, financial, and psychological barriers to riding is always a major win in my book.

Now that you've heard from all of us at RideApart about what we're looking forward to in 2024, what bikes are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!