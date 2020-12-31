Well, that sure was... a year, wasn't it, friends? After what must be the longest 12 months in human history (I'm pretty sure March was at least ten years long just on its own) we finally made it to the end of the slog that was 2020. Did you enjoy living through an historical moment? I sure didn't. It's over now, though, and we can (hopefully) look forward to a better, smoother, and more importantly funner 2021.

So, dear readers, from me, Sabrina, and the rest of the RideApart team, I'd like to wish you a very happy new year. Thanks for sticking with us through... *gestures helplessly at everything*... all this. In 2021, if the Good Lord's willing and the creeks don't rise, we'll have more stories, more reviews, more weird, dumb Cycleweird stuff, and generally more motorcycle shenanigans than you can shake a 10mm wrench at.

Stay safe out there, friends. Keep the rubber side down, and we'll see you all on the other side.

Yours,

Jason, Sabrina, Janaki, Dustin, Enrico, and Justin