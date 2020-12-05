The Queensland Art Gallery & Gallery of Modern Art is currently holding an exhibit dedicated to the Motorcycle, and the contributions this marvelous two-wheeled vehicle has imparted on society for the past century. Entitled ‘The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire’, the exhibit seeks to appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts of all types ages and seeks to let its viewers discover a new perspective of the machine.

“Get your motor running… ‘The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire’ opens the throttle on the ground-breaking designs that shaped one of the most iconic objects the world has ever seen.”

The opening synopsis to the exhibit paints a vivid picture to just what viewers have in store. Heavily centering on design, as art exhibits so often do, QAGOMA’s exhibition will showcase machines from all across the globe—many of which, responsible for shaping the modern landscape of what motorcycles are today.

Going into further detail, QAGOMA highlights “radical concepts, record breakers and road icons,” and will showcase more than a hundred of the greatest bikes the world has ever seen. Queensland Art Gallery & Gallery of Modern Art, located in Brisbane, Australia, prides itself as the first and only exhibition to showcase the design history of what it describes as the most iconic object of the last 150 years, the motorcycle.

‘The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire’ is currently running. Having started on November 28, the exhibition will run all the way to April 26 of next year. Tickets are available for purchase onsite between 10:00 AM through 4:30 PM. For more information do drop by to QAGOMA’s landing page for this one of a kind exhibit.