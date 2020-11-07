Flat Track Legend Everett Brashear Passes At 93

A press release from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), has announced the passing of Everett Brashear, one of the top AMA flat track racers of the 1950s. Mr. Brashear, aged 93, passed away in Los Angeles California.

Having enjoyed an illustrious career in the world of motorcycle racing, Everett Brashear was one of the biggest names in American Flat Track racing. Having bagged 15 AMA flat track nationals and numerous regional race championships, he was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1998.

Hailing from Beaumont, Texas, Mr. Brashear was born on January 17, 1926. Interestingly, he started riding motorcycles at the age of 19, when he purchased an Indian Scout and started street racing with his friends. Fast forward to 1949, and Everett Brashear was beginning to make a name for himself in the novice ranks. In 1950 he advanced as an amateur and graduated to expert level the year after.

In 1952, Mr. Brashear bagged his first National win at the half-mile track in Sturgis. Understandably, this was quite a big deal as apart from being his first victory, it was also Harley-Davidson’s first win with their new KR race bike. In 1953, Everett bagged first place in three nationals: two half-miles, and one mile long race.

After an illustrious racing career and a few notable injuries, Mr. Brashear retired from racing in 1969 and worked at Johnson Motors, a distributor of Triumph motorcycles in California. His retirement was not to last, however, as in July of the same year, he returned to racing and won his final AMA National in Sacramento on July 17, 1960.

It goes without saying that Mr. Brashear devoted a great majority of his life pursuing his passion for motorcycles. Spending the better part of 47 years in the motorcycle industry has made him quite a notable personality in his time, and even to this day. We’re certain that Mr. Brashear is shredding it in the gigantic flat track circuit in the skies.