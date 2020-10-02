If you’ve been waiting to see the newly Euro 5 and BS6-compliant BMW G 310 GS, your wait is almost over. The official Indian debut is happening on October 8, 2020, when the updated G 310 R should also break its cover.

It’s powered by a compact 313cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single that outputs a claimed 34 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, with peak torque of 28 Nm (or 20.65 ft.lbs) at 7,500 rpm. You get a 41mm USD fork up front and a monoshock in the rear, as well as disc brakes all around. The updated 310 GS also gets a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear, both made of cast aluminum. ABS is standard. Curb weight is 169.5 kilograms, or just a hair over 373.5 pounds.

There’s a little more to this update than just the emissions changes or the new paint schemes, as well. For 2021, the G 310 GS gets what BMW calls “a so-called “electric throttle grip.”” The 6-speed gearbox also pairs with a new self-boosting anti-hopping clutch, which BMW says also makes the clutch lever feel considerably lighter in your hand.

While the previous 310 GS only had LED taillights, the new version adds an LED headlight, as well as LED flashing turn indicators. Some countries get a daytime running light option in addition to the high and low beams that every market gets. Finally, for those of us who are tiny of handspan (myself firmly included), the 310 GS now comes standard with four-stage adjustable brake and clutch levers. Hey, if you’re making a bike aimed at more diminutive riders, many of us are going to also have smaller hands—so it’s definitely a smart and welcome move on BMW’s part.

Gallery: 2021 BMW G 310 GS

18 Photos

As for the new color schemes for 2021, you have three options, all of which feature titanium gray engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch, and water pump. There’s the regular polar white and gray option, as well as two new eye-catching colorways to consider. The Rallye scheme features a striking red frame and a Kyanit blue metallic tank cover. Honestly, it’s hard to take your eyes off this variant. There’s also a black and yellow 40 Years GS edition, which draws styling inspiration from the R 100 GS.

No pricing or availability information have been released at the time of writing, but hopefully we won’t be waiting too long to find out those important details.

Sources: BMW Motorrad, GaadiWaadi