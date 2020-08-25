2020 threw a lot of things into upheaval, including Royal Enfield’s planned launch of the Meteor 350. First pushed back from April to June, 2020, the current planned launch should take place sometime in September or October—but whether any further delays will happen remains to be seen.

What about that Fireball rumor? It turns out that’s probably a trim level variant for the Meteor, according to leaked brochure images first published by Rushlane. According to this new info, it appears that the Meteor 350 will be available in three separate variants, each with its own options and price points.

The most basic option will be the Fireball, which will come with blacked-out engine components, a single-color tank, colored rim tape, decal graphics (no badges), and Royal Enfield’s “Tripper Navigation” system—which Indian publications believe is a built-in turn-by-turn nav system. Colors available for this variant will be Fireball Yellow and Fireball Red.

The mid-grade option is the Stellar, which upgrades to body-color engine components, badges instead of decals, and a whole bunch of chrome. You also get a backrest and that Tripper Navigation system. Colors available for this variant will be Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, and Stellar Blue Metallic.

Finally, the top of the range will very fittingly be the Supernova. This one comes with dual-tone paint, machined wheels, an unspecified “premium seat finish,” a windscreen, and chrome indicators. Like the two variants below it, this version also comes with the tripper nav system. Colors available for this variant will be Supernova Brown Dual-Tone and Supernova Blue Dual-Tone.

Presumably, since the Meteor has already been pushed back so far, any thoughts of the Hunter that may follow after it have also been pushed back as well. If the Meteor 350 finally launches in September or October, how soon after that launch will Enfield be looking to bring out something new? That remains to be seen.

