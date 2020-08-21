The universe of electric motorcycles continues expanding as more and more new models make their way into the global market. The days of electric motorcycles and scooters being seen as dinky toys with cheap plastic parts are long gone, and in many parts of the world, electric two-wheelers are beginning to occupy the mainstream as far as personal mobility is concerned. I mean, there are undoubtedly tons of benefits with low maintenance, emission-free riding with instant torque, right?

Naturally, electric two-wheelers are getting bigger and better as the technology develops and becomes more accessible. As such, Super Soco, one of the most popular electric scooter manufacturers in the UK, has launched a 'super-sized' scooter called the CPx. "The Super Soco CPx is the new electric maxi scooter that does everything a 125cc petrol can do, but better," is what Super Soco uses to describe their new scooter.

Categorized as a maxi scooter, the CPx boasts similar performance as a gasoline powered 125cc scooter. To put the maxi into the scooter, it also comes with more creature comforts and overall larger dimensions to make long distance rides more pleasant. And by long distance, I mean a maximum of 87 miles on a single charge, not bad for an electric scooter, which despite being called a maxi scooter, is still a small machine. To achieve this range however, customers will need to pony up the extra cash for the two-battery variant. Top speed is an adequate 56 miles per hour.

Rounding up the list of features that set the CPx apart from Super Soco's other scooters is the fact that it rolls on a 16-inch front and 14-inch rear wheel, as opposed to the usual 12-inch fare. The CPx also comes with a bigger, two-up seat, and a tall windscreen to keep the rider and passenger comfortable, and away from the elements.

Priced at £3599, or the equivalent of $4,711 USD, for the single-battery version; and £4699, or $6,152 USD, for the two-battery variant, the Super Soco CPx will begin making its way to UK showrooms by September of this year.