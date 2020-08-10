Indian Motorcycle Company issued a recall on 2019 Scout and Scout Bobber motorcycles due to a potential brake problem.

According to the documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an estimated four percent of the 2,742 motorcycles targeted in this recall could present the issue.

The recall details how the brake fluid on some of the units involved might not have been filled in a way that meets the manufacturer’s quality standards. In some cases, air might have infiltrated the brake system and remain in the conduct. Should that be the case, Indian explains that the presence of air will affect the braking efficiency of ABS-equipped units.

In the Defect Notice, Indian points out that this is a “follow up” to a recall initiated in 2019 for the same issue.

“On or about late February, 2019, Polaris issued a voluntary recall for certain MY19 Indian Scout and Scout Bobbers due to entrained air and supplier-left debris in the brake system. At that point, bulletin I-18-07 was amended to extend recall coverage to these remaining units. After receiving additional warranty claims on the remaining MY19 Scout and Scout Bobber units equipped with ABS, Polaris has decided to voluntarily recall the remaining MY19 units.”

Owners of the units affected by recall number I-18-07 will be contacted in the upcoming weeks to confirm that their Scout or Scout Bobber is involved. They will then be invited to make an appointment at their Indian dealership where the brake fluid will be flushed and replaced, free of charge. The manufacturer confirms that no components of the brake system need to be replaced as they all meet the quality standards—only the fluid is compromised by the presence of air.

Owners of the motorcycles cited in the recall are welcome to direct their concerns and questions to the Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697 to have their VIN verified. Customers can also reach out to the NHTSA’s hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or check online at nhtsa.gov for more information.