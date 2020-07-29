China’s Tayo Motorcycle Technology Co produces a staggering 1.2 million motorcycles and scooters per year. To distribute those units around the world, Tayo relies on four distinct brands that serve different corners of the world. Zontes is one such subsidiary and the firm supplies Europe and Latin America with small-displacement motorcycles and scooters.

Aside from the company’s Motorini scooter line and 125cc range, the 310cc platform includes the R310 roadster, T310 adventure bike, X310 sports tourer, and V310 cruiser. While the Diavel-esque V310 captures the relaxed ergonomics of a cruiser, it doesn’t sport the traveling capabilities of the X310 tourer. Combining the attributes and nomenclature of both models, Zontes just revealed the VX310 grand touring cruiser.

Zontes' mini-Diavel V310

At the heart of the VX310, beats the same liquid-cooled 312cc single as the roadster, adventure bike, and sports tourer. Great for beginners and learner license holders, the 312cc engine produces 35 horsepower and 22 ft-lb of torque. Unlike the rest of Zontes’ the small-capacity bikes, cruisers share a unique trellis frame while the VX310 shows off a little more back wheel with a single-sided swingarm.

Gallery: 2021 Zontes VX310

5 Photos

The VX310 also ditches the V310’s Monster-like headlight for a full-fairing that resembles the Panigale’s flowing lines. The dual headlight and tall, electronically-controlled windshield will certainly benefit long-distance riders. Two storage compartments in the fairing also accommodate creature comforts like a mobile device or your favorite can of pop (see below).

VX310's Cockpit Open sesame!

In addition to its travel-savvy, the VX310 also boasts full LED lighting and a TFT display. Though pricing hasn’t been announced for Zontes’ new touring model, with the 310cc lineup priced between €4,690 ($5,522 USD) and €5,390 ($6,347 USD), we can speculate that the VX310’s MSRP would be within or a little above that range.

While Zontes hasn’t announced a shipment date for the VX310, we expect Italy and Great Britain to receive the small cruiser for the 2021 model year. At only 370 pounds, the VX310 could certainly redefine the world’s idea of a grand touring model.