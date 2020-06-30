Air vents and mesh galore.
Wearing a full set of gear when the sun is blasting and the thermometer is soaring can be hard to reconcile. That’s when riders are tempted to ditch the heavy jackets and gloves and ride al fresco in their t-shirts and shorts. Aside from the obvious risk of major road rash should, god forbid, anything happen, riding in t-shirt and shorts also exposes you to a nice little dust blast session. If you’ve ever experienced it, you’re familiar with the burning sensation of dust particles and rocks projected on exposed skin.
To avoid either unfavorable situations, ideally, you should still wear proper gear no matter how sweaty and scorching it gets. The good news is that you don’t have to wear your heavy leather and triple-layer touring jackets—gear manufacturers have a few good summer-friendly solutions for you. There’s plenty of mesh and air vents where we’re going, you’ll love it. To figure out what are some of the best options out there are, we turned to RevZilla and their users’ ratings to give you some solid recommendations of well-vented riding jackets. Here are some of the top-ranking products we found.
5 Great Summer Motorcycle Jackets
- Joe Rocket Phoenix 5.0 Mesh Textile Jacket
- Fly Racing Street Flux Air Women's Jacket
- Scorpion EXO Clutch Phantom Jacket
- Dainese Super Speed Textile Jacket
- Scorpion EXO Yosemite Jacket