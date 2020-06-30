2 / 7

Price: $152.99 - $170.99

Sizes: S to 5XL, M to 3XL Tall

Overall Users Rating: 4.5/5

Air Flow Rating: 4.8/5

Available at revzilla.com

With the word “mesh” in the name, you know you’re going to get plenty of air circulation. The Joe Rocket Phoenix 5.0 jacket is almost entirely made of mesh, or what the manufacturer refers to as a FreeAir poly/mesh shell. The jacket also comes with a waterproof lining when you need a little extra weather protection.



Great airflow doesn’t mean poor protection, and the Phoenix 5.0 comes with a set of CE-rated elbow and shoulder protectors and the shell is abrasion resistant which means that in case of a fall, the mesh is designed not to rip and tear easily. The waist can be adjusted and a connection zipper ensures a perfect fit with any Joe Rocket riding pants.



The jacket is offered in a variety of colors to match your style and a surprising range of sizes, including a selection of tall sizes suited for longer torsos. The design also incorporates reflective bands notably on the shoulders and arms for added visibility.