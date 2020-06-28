Lightweight Adventurer: Honda CB400X Unveiled

Honda has updated its popular entry-level adventurer tourer, the CB400X. Unveiled in Japan, the bike is expected to continue its success as a compelling product in the entry-level category. Although left great unchanged as far as tech is concerned, the bike does receive a few notable cosmetic enhancements. For instance, as opposed to the outgoing model, the revised CB400X comes with red accents and subtle camouflage themed patterns that accentuate its willingness to go beyond the confines of paved roads. More parts have also been blacked out to give off a stealthier, and more premium look.

The CB400X comes standard with full LED lights both upfront and outback. The two-step adjustable windscreen is also retained, while seven-spoke wheels, suspension components, and a fully digital instrument panel are also carried over to the updated version. For an entry-level bike, the CB400X comes equipped with quite a few features you'd expect to find on machines on the upper echelons of the price range. For instance, the CB400X comes standard with a slipper clutch, dual channel ABS, a dual-outlet exhaust, and quite conveniently, five-way adjustable levers.

With a group clearance of 150mm, the bike undoubtedly isn't designed for gnarly off-road use, but rather, on-road touring with the occasional gravel path or light trail section here and there. Sporting a 31.5 inch seat height, the CB400X is approachable for nearly all riders, regardless of height. Featuring a punch 399cc parallel twin engine with Honda's PGM-Fi fuel injection technology, it produces a totally adequate 45 horsepower and 38 Nm of torque at 7,500 RPM. Power is transferred to the ground via a six-speed transmission tuned for mild off-roading capabilities.

The new CB400X is currently available in Japan, with no word just yet if it will be made available in other markets. It will come in two shades: Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White. The global model of this range is Honda's CB500X, which features similar styling, ergonomics, and componentry, save for its 471cc engine pumping out 46 horsepower.