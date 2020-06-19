Back in April, 2020, we first told you about the LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R kit that’s coming in August. Not gonna lie, but for anyone who grew up with LEGO, that’s still kind of exciting a couple of months on. Even so, it’s not quite as amazing as what we’re about to show you today.

You see, what we didn’t know at the time was the lengths to which LEGO would go to promote this model. We’ve talked about LEGO certified professional builders before, and even the life-sized Britten V1000 that LCP Ryan McNaught built out of standard LEGO bricks to display in a New Zealand toy shop. Now, another LCP named Riccardo Zangelmi has unveiled his life-size Ducati Panigale V4 R. This time, it’s made completely out of LEGO Technic elements. Where did they drop the curtain? Modena, of course.

Naturally, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali was on hand for the grand unveiling, as was Andrea Dovizioso. Together with LEGO Italia general manager Paolo Lazzarin, the one and only 1:1 scale LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R made its world debut.

Zangelmi used over 15,000 separate LEGO Technic pieces in the Panigale’s construction, and he and his team took 400 hours to complete the build. They didn’t use computer modeling ahead of time, either, which is brave, foolish, or possibly both. That’s both an impressive level of confidence in your ability, and also an impressive feat to have completed.

Gallery: Life-Sized LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R

7 Photos

Using Technic elements meant the team could craft Panigale panels differently than would have been possible if using standard LEGO bricks. If you’ve looked at the Britten V1000 LEGO build, for example, you’ll notice that McNaught and his team used glue in its construction. That’s not an uncommon sight among giant LEGO sculpture builders. Zangelmi’s team, on the other hand, used no glue. They could still easily take apart this Panigale and build it into other things if they wanted, though of course, why would they ever want to do that?

In any case, the life-sized LEGO Panigale V4 R weighs 180 kilograms, or 397 pounds. If you’re keeping track, that’s just a tiny bit more than Ducati’s claimed dry weight for the real Panigale V4 R, which is 172 kilograms, or 379 pounds. It’s unclear where the Panigale V4 R sculpture will live full-time, but heading off to Borgo Panigale for permanent display to Ducati Factory visitors seems like a definite possibility.

Sources: YouTube, The Brothers Brick