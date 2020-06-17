Though the pandemic is losing steam and people are re-emerging after months of lockdown, organizers of some of the world’s biggest motorcycle events are rethinking their 2020 strategy. COVID-19 forced most of them to reorganize their current season differently, both from an attendance and financial standpoint.

While the people behind EICMA assured the event would go on as planed earlier this year, the Germans seem to be more pragmatic about the situation. Organizers of Intermot, one of the biggest and most anticipated motorcycle shows of the year, confirmed that the event will be put on hold for 2020. It will instead be replaced by an online trade show of some sort.

In a press release shared on June 16, 2020, organizers Koelnmesse and the German Motorcycle Industry Association (IVM) explained that the decision to cancel the live event is based on the current state of the industry and the partners’ new financial reality. Simply put: the manufacturers have to reel from the—in some cases disastrous—financial impacts of the pandemic and Intermot will not ask them to put the money towards their participation in the event.

“An event that depends on its appeal as an experience and event cannot be held in this form at this point in time and thus does not meet the expectations and needs of the industry,” commented Chief Operating Officer of Koelnmesse, and Reiner Brendicke, General Executive Manager of IVM Oliver Frese. “Our customers’ resources for 2021 are already under heavy strain as a result of the SARS/COVIC-19 crisis. As an important part of the motorcycle industry, however, and particularly in difficult times, we want to actively support our partners and are now working full steam on a digital format.”

He added that “normal activities” are expected to resume in 2022, which means it could be two years before we see a showroom set up in Cologne, Germany. That is, at least, the timeline the organizers suspect will be required for bike makers to get back up to speed.

A virtual event will replace the show’s 2020 edition and organizers expect to implement it before the end of the year. Your move, EICMA.