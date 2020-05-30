The Suzuki GSX-R has become a household name in the world of sportbikes. With a massively popular reputation as a track machine the most popular models are the GSX-R600, 750, and 1000. The bike is undoubtedly loved by track day aficionados and squids alike. However, not all countries enjoy the freedom of motorcycling as much as America does. Nearly all other countries in the world have one form of motorcycle restriction or another. For instance, Japan restricts first time riders’ options in terms of engine size and power output. This means that 600cc sportbikes are simply out of the question for first timers.

This is precisely where bikes like the Suzuki GSX-R125 shine the brightest. When you think about your first motorcycle, you can undoubtedly say that it shaped your riding style and taste in motorcycles to what it is today. The Suzuki GSX-R125, undoubtedly serves as an excellent option for someone looking at the sportbike segment of motorcycling. Undoubtedly, there are other equally enticing options out there such as the KTM RC 125, but the good old Gixxer has a few things going for it.

Powered by a 124cc single-cylinder engine, the bike produces a totally docile 14.8 horsepower. With a six speed manual transmission, the bike initiates first timers to a proper motorcycle transmission. How fast from zero to sixty? Yes.

The rest of the bike’s componentry is pretty common fare. Standard telescopic forks provide front end dampening, while single front and rear disc brakes take care of putting things to a stop. A fancy all digital display that boasts a very sporty layout gives you all the information you could possibly need. Lastly, lighting is all LED, giving it a touch of premiumness for an entry level machine.

The Suzuki GSX-R125 is priced at 393,800 Yen, or a little over $3,600. I highly doubt a bike like this will find its way to American soil as there’s no way it could keep up with the demands of American highways. This bike finds its home perfectly in tight city streets and urban environments. As such, we can expect this bike to be available in lots of Asian and European countries.







