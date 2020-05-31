When too much is just enough.
My Kawasaki KLR 650 has but one single cylinder. Many bikes have two cylinders. Their parallel, opposed, and V versions each provide unique performance and riding experiences. Add the triples, inline-fours, and V4s, and there is a seemingly endless array of sizes and shapes for motorcycle engines. Who could want anything more?
Some people apparently do. Motorcycles don't have an abundance of room for an engine, but that hasn't stopped companies from shoehorning a six-cylinder engine into the frame. It's excessive, unnecessary, and wonderful, all at the same time. These engines are naturally balanced, and smooth in very much the way that my KLR is not. Let's take a closer look at some of these bikes and see how big engines can come in small packages.