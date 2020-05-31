2 / 7

No such list is complete without including the Honda Gold Wing, perhaps the best known six-cylinder motorcycle. Though it began life with a flat-four, the 1987 embiggening of its fourth generation saw two more cylinders added, resulting in a 1500cc flat-six, like a Porsche. A six-cylinder engine has remained a staple of the 'Wing ever since, now enlarged to 1800cc.

Its flat engine configuration is a perfect fit for full size touring bike. All of the engine weight sits low in the frame, which makes the Gold Wing a surprisingly good handling bike for its size. I watched a recent model silently glide by me at over 100 mph on the track, then scrape its footpeg leaning into the next turn after barely slowing down. No Harley Electra-Glide could do that.

We must also give an honorable mention to the Honda Valkyrie. Though technically a separate model, it's essentially a Gold Wing in cruiser clothing. I almost bought an older one once, but the prospect of cleaning and synchronizing six carburetors scared me away.