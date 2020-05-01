Triumph Motorcycles America has issued a recall on a number of 2018 to 2020 models due to a possible brake pad issue.

The National Highway Transporation Safety Administration (NHTSA) published recall number SRAN579 issued by Triumph. The issue reported is expected to affect one percent of 3,691 Triumph motorcycles sold in the U.S. Here are the details of this recall.

The following models are potentially impacted:

2018-2020 Triumph Speed Triple S

2018-2020 Triumph Street Triple RS

2020-2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition

2020-2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Desert Edition

2018-2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCA

2018-2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx

2018-2019 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR

2018-2019 Triumph Tiger 1200 XRT

2018-2019 Triumph Tiger 1200 XRx

2018-2019 Triumph Tiger 1200 XRx LRH

According to the defect notice published by the NHTSA, in some cases, there’s a risk that the front brake pads’ friction material could detach from the back plate. Should the problem occur, it could impact the motorcycle’s ability to brake efficiently and increase its stopping distance.

The issue is seemingly connected to a high concentration of Nickel in the compound that causes the material to be more porous and therefore, to absorb water and salt—particularly in areas where salt and deicing agents are used to melt ice on the roads. The infiltration of salt and water could result in corrosion and compromise the pad’s adherence to the plate.

Triumph reported 13 incidents of pad detachment without injuries to component supplier Brembo which prompted an investigation that ultimately confirmed that certain serial numbers were in fact problematic.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be invited to visit their Triumph dealer to have new front brake pads installed free of charge. While a start date has yet to be determined for this recall, should they have any questions or concerns, owners are welcome to contact the Triumph customer service 1-678-854-2010 to have their VIN verified. They can also address their questions to the NHTSA hot line service at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov for more information.