KTM North America issued a recall on the 2020 790 Adventure models due to the risk of a rear brake failure.

According to the documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the manufacturer indicates that the 2019-2010 KTM 790 Adventure and the 2019-2020 KTM 790 Adventure R are involved in this recall and that roughly one percent of the 3,164 units produced and sold between February and December 2019, are affected. Here are the details of the issue reported.

According to the defect notice, KTM describes how there’s a risk that the brake system might fail “under extreme circumstances”. The flaw lies in the brake line fitting connected the rear brake caliper. The faulty line has a shorter metal fitting which results in insufficient heat transfer between the hose and the metal fitting that attaches to the brake caliper.

The lack of heat transfer can cause the hose to overheat and ultimately lead to a rear brake failure. Should the rear brake stop functioning properly, the whole braking system’s efficiency is reduced and braking distances become longer which can pose a safety hazard.

The internal number for this recall is TB2011 and it will start on June 1, 2020. Owners of the 790 Adventure and Adventure R involved will be contacted by mail and invited to visit their official KTM dealer to have the line replaced by a component with a longer metal fitting and a new set of copper sealing rings.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the affected models are welcome to reach out to the KTM North America customer service at 1-888-985-6090 to have their VIN verified. Questions can also be address to the NHTSA's hotline service that can be reached at 1-888-327-4236 and further information can be found online at www.safercar.gov.

Source: NHTSA