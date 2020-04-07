We may be in the midst of a global pandemic right now, and the entire country of India may also currently be locked down. Despite these facts, motorcycle manufacturers in the country were already preparing themselves for the April 2020 BS6 emissions compliance deadline (which is roughly equivalent to Euro5). That’s why, despite the fact that motorcycle shopping probably isn’t most people’s priority right now, Royal Enfield dealers currently have BS6-compliant Bullet 350s on offer.

Prices start at Rs. 1.21 lakh, or around US $1601, up to Rs. 1.38 lakh, or around US $1826, depending on which Bullet 350 calls your name. The company is taking bookings for new Bullet 350s at this time, but deliveries aren’t expected to begin until after the COVID-19 pandemic is dealt with.

Three different BS6-friendly Bullet 350 options are available. The Bullet X 350, the standard Bullet 350, and the Bullet X 350 ES all feature the same 346cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which now features fuel injection rather than carburetion. The X designation indicates blacked-out bits where the Standard Bullet has chrome, as well as a much simpler logo design. Meanwhile, the ES indicates Electric Start. The Bullet X 350 ES is the most expensive option, while the basic Bullet X is the least.

Color options are as follows: Bullet X comes in Bullet Silver or Onyx Black, while the standard Bullet 350 comes in Onyx Black and Forest Green. The top-of-the-line Bullet X 350 ES comes in your choice of Jet Black, Regal Red, or Royal Blue.

All these new Bullet 350s produce a claimed 19.1 horsepower, down very slightly from the 19.8 horsepower of the BS4 version. Torque remains the same, at 28 Nm, or 20.65 lb-ft. A 280mm single front brake disc stops you up front, with a drum brake in the rear. All new Bullet 350s come with single-channel ABS fitted as standard. Curb weight of the BS6-compliant Bullet 350s is 186 kilograms, or around 410 pounds.

