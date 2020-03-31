While we recently wrote about how the guys at Bikes and Beards bought a Chinese bike from Amazon and put it through a marathon of abuse to see how durable it really is, the tests didn’t end when the video did. They continued to run a number of tests on the little KPR Lifan 200, a bike that’s proven to be a pretty solid guinea pig until now.

In one of their latest videos, they decided to answer the question that’s been on everybody’s lips: what happens if you replace your motorcycle’s oil with honey? Oh, wait, nobody wondered about that? Well, they decided to find out anyway.

The video starts by the team explaining that prior to this video, they first started off by replacing the KPR’s oil with avocado oil. Sean, the host, adds that he fully expected the clutch to slip but ultimately, after roughly 40 miles—including a short stint on the highway—the bike still ran surprisingly well. So, what was the next logical step? Honey of course. Why, you may ask? Only because honey has the same color as engine oil. Makes sense.

After filling up the bike with honey, the guys took it out for a spin. It looks like the bike has a sweet tooth since after a little over 20 miles, aside from running a little rougher, the bike was still working fine. Upon their return from the test ride, they drained the oil... uh, honey—complete with a few taste tests along the way.

They recovered half to two-thirds of the quantity of honey they initially used which means part of it remains in the engine—that's not great. To answer the question what happens if you replace the oil by honey: nothing (at least not for a few dozen miles—there’s no say how long it might take before things go south.) Now, should you replace your engine oil by honey? Seriously, we need to answer that? Ugh, fine. Of course not. Unless, like them, you have a cheap bike you want to experiment with.

After the honey run, the team decided to test a second theory and see whether replacing the bike’s fuel by octane booster would improve its 0-to-60. On regular fuel, the bike reached 60 mph from a standstill in 14.3 seconds (gathered from their first post-assembly test ride).

So, they filled up the tank with a few bottles of boost before hitting the road. Result: the 0-to-60 was actually faster by almost three seconds. The first time they recorded was 12.93 seconds and a second time, 11.50 seconds. So, I mean, that’s one way to work around the little engine’s lack of power though I can’t imagine it being a sustainable solution. Oh, and look, the clutch is sticky.

In conclusion, in the realm of answers to questions nobody asked, the guys at Bikes and Beards seem ready to test anything. At least as long as the Lifan runs.