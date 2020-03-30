KTM North America has issued a recall on the new street-friendly 701, the Vitpilen and the Svartpilen, due to a possible fuel leak. Here are the details of this recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published a recall by KTM/Husqvarna on the 2018-2020 Husqvarna Vitpilen and the 2019-2020 Husqvarna Svartpilen. In the defect notice document, the company describes that the two motorcycles could present a fuel leak at the level of the fuel level sensor and fuel pump mounting area.

In the most extreme cases, the flaw increases the risks of injuries and even of fire. The manufacturer indicates that owners might in fact smell fuel on their motorcycle. According to the document, ten percent of the 1,500 units recalled could present the issue.

The company has yet to come up with a fix for this and investigation of the problem is still ongoing. It has, however, asked dealers to stop selling the two models and has even blocked them in the Dealer.net retail registration platform to avoid any new registrations. Dealers will be notified through September 2020 and the recall is expected to start on May 15, 2020.

By then, the manufacturer should have figured out a solution to the problem and will invite owners of the motorcycles affected to visit their licensed dealer to have the fix performed free of charge. In the meantime, while the company doesn’t specifically recommend that owners leave their bikes at home, should a unit smell of gasoline, it could be best to leave it at home to avoid any further complications related to this issue.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners are invited to contact the Husqvarna Motorcycle North America customer service at 1-888-985-6090 to have their VIN verified. Internal recall number for this problem is HTB2011. Customers are also welcome to contact the NHTSA’s hotline service at 1-888-327-4236.

Source: NHTSA