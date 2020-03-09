The Bajaj Dominar 250 BS6 is officially on its way, according to a new official teaser released by the company. At a mere 13 seconds long, all it does is tell you the bike is coming, with no actual information about it. However, here’s what most people are expecting from this little thumper.

While we’ve mostly talked about Bajaj here in terms of the upcoming bikes it will be making with Triumph, let’s not forget the Indian motorcycle manufacturer’s ongoing deal with KTM. Many news outlets expect that the BS6-compliant Dominar 250 will run the same 248.8cc single-cylinder engine found in the KTM Duke 250, just in a different state of tune.

Other expected specs include USD forks, alloy wheels, split seats, LED head and taillights, a dual exhaust, and a 6-speed gearbox. Your color choices will likely be red and matte black, and the bodywork and overall styling very much resemble its big brother, the Dominar 400.

It’s unclear whether single-channel, dual-channel, or a choice of ABS options will be offered on this bike. Price expectations vary based on which publication you’re looking at, but seem to range from Rs. 1.45 to 1.7 lakh, or about US $1,948 to $2284.

Competitors within the market include the Yamaha FZ25, the Suzuki Gixxer 250, the Royal Enfield Classic and Bullet 350 BS6 models, and of course the KTM 250. Pre-bookings appear to already have started at some Bajaj dealerships around the country, with a deposit costing Rs. 5,000, or US $67.

No specific date has been announced yet for this bike to hit showrooms, or for pre-order customers to take delivery of their new Dominar 250s. Still, April 2020 is just a month away, so the timely release of this BS6-emissions compliant model makes total sense.

Sources: Zigwheels, Business Today