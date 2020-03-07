Motorcycling is one of the few activities that engages nearly all your senses. Many would agree that a major factor to the experience of riding a motorcycle is sound. It doesn’t matter what kind of motorcycle you ride—scooters, cruisers, street bikes, adventure bikes, and sportbikes alike can all benefit from a well built exhaust system. After all, nothing comes close to the sound of a well tuned machine roaring across the rev range providing an exhilarating rush of adrenaline as curious onlookers break their necks checking to see what bike has just passed them. Several companies have spent years developing the perfect exhaust system. One of the best and most well known exhaust manufacturers for high performance motorcycles is based all the way in Slovenia.

Slovenian exhaust specialist, Akrapovič, has recently released a high performance range of exhausts for Triumph's modern classic range of motorcycles. Included in the list are systems for the Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120, Scrambler 1200, and the British manufacturer's newest marque, the Speed Twin. Exhaust systems for the Street Twin and Thruxton 1200 models have also been announced, but have yet to be made available.

To compliment the classic aesthetic, all exhaust pipes are finished in either natural titanium or matte black coatings. The pieces also feature lines and shapes that compliment the classic styling of the motorcycles they’re designed for, as opposed to Akrapovič’s other popular models which cater to modern sport, street, and adventure bikes.

As is expected with any product coming from Akrapovič, a lot of time and effort was taken in order to ensure that the exhaust systems bring out and enhance the throaty tone of Triumph’s parallel twin engines. Aside from sounding the absolute business, the new exhausts have been developed to slightly enhance performance across the rev range as well as adding a little more torque in the mid to high rpm zones.

For the Triumph Scrambler 1200 in particular, Akrapovič’s new exhaust system bumps power up by 2.5 horsepower and torque by 2 ft-lbs. Apart from looking good, sounding amazing, and increasing performance, the aftermarket pipe shaves off a total of 2 kilograms. Similar performance and weight reduction figures can be expected for the rest of the lineup.





