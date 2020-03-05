Do you ever wish it was easier to rent motorcycles in the U.S.? So did Hertz Ride, the motorcycle-focused arm of the Hertz company, best known worldwide for its car rentals. After a successful European launch, Hertz Ride announced the opening of two locations in the U.S. in October 2019. Just a few months later, it’s opening a third location in Southern California.

The new location is at Long Beach BMW Motorcycles in Long Beach, California. Besides the obvious fact that SoCal has prime roads that motorcyclists from all over enjoy riding, it’s also conveniently located around 20 to 30 minutes away from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) or so does Google Maps say. I’m sure it’s different in L.A. traffic, but hey, it’s California, so lane splitting is legal! Lucky riders.

The same BMW lineup is available to rent at the Long Beach counter as in the Riverside, California and Las Vegas, Nevada Hertz Ride locations. The plan is to keep swapping for the latest model-years as time goes. Currently, you can choose from 2020 BMW models including the F 750 GS, R 1250 GS, R 1250 RT, K 1600 B, K 1600 GA, and R nineT Scrambler.

Every single bike available for rental comes with an onboard Cardo communications system. All the bikes are also equipped with luggage so you can take whatever you need with you on your trip and not worry about where you’re going to put everything.

If you’re unfamiliar with the area and want to learn about it from a local guide, Hertz Ride also offers professionally-guided “Tours of a Lifetime” options. Most of these are offered at locations across Europe, which makes sense since that’s where Hertz has its headquarters. Outside Europe, there is one in Morocco and here in the U.S., there’s the Grand California tour, which takes 14 days and conveniently begins and ends in Long Beach.

For more information on Hertz Ride rentals and locations wherever you’re interested in riding, check their website for all the relevant info, including current promotions that might save you a little money.

Source: Hertz Ride