The start of Daytona Bike Week 2020 is just two days away. If you’ve been wanting to demo any of Yamaha’s 2020 motorcycle lineup, you might just be in luck. Team Blue is offering an assortment of demo rides, along with a few other unique events, over the course of the event.

Daytona Bike Week 2020 runs from March 6 through March 15, 2020, in beautiful Daytona Beach, Florida. Visit Vendor Village to check out Yamaha’s available demo bikes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. any day of the event. Here are some of the bikes you can check out:

YZF-R6

YZF-R3

MT-10

MT-09

MT-07

MT-03

XSR900

XSR700

FJR1300

Tracer 900 GT

NIKEN GT

Star Venture

Star Eluder

To participate in demo rides of any Yamaha motorbike, you must be 18 years of age or older. You also need to have a valid motorcycle license (no permits allowed), a DOT-approved helmet, long pants, closed-toe shoes, a shirt, and some form of eye protection. Interestingly, anyone demoing the MT-10 must be 25 or older—but the good news is, car rental places nearby will also welcome you if you meet that particular benchmark.

Registering for free to become a Yamaha Premier member online ahead of time lets you skip the line for demo ride registration. That status also qualifies you to be entered to participate in a special Yamaha event at DBW on Monday, March 9, where 10 Yamaha Premier members will be chosen at random to participate in an early morning ride. Afterward, there will be a special pancake breakfast with “Long Haul” Paul Pelland, who is currently raising money on his Star Venture for multiple sclerosis research. He just passed the 100,000 mile mark, on his way to a goal of one million.

Yamaha Premier membership gets you unspecified discounts on stuff, and of course a wide variety of Yamaha apparel and other goods will be available for sale during the event. Get your demo rides and swag on, and have fun at the beach!

Source: Yamaha