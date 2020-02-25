RE is teaming up with the AFT.
Most major bike manufacturers are involved in some form of motorsport. Think Honda and Ducati in MotoGP, for instance, or Harley-Davidson and Indian in flat-track racing. As the 2020 season of flat-track racing is about to begin, the series has announced a whole new partnership with an unsuspected manufacturer. Royal Enfield wants its share of the dirt track pie.
Unlike Kawasaki, Indian, and Harley, Royal Enfield isn’t formally entering the competition. The partnership will instead allow the manufacturer to take advantage of the American Flat Track (AFT)’s events to give its lineup some exposure. Throughout the season, Royal Enfield bikes will be on display in the AFT's Fan Zone so that visitors can check them out in person.
The company will also feature the ladies of the Build Train Race program that chose four women in North America to custom-build their own INT 650 flat track racer and compete on it at select AFT events. The chosen women for the program are known motorcycle racer Melissa Paris, Women’s Moto Exhibit’s founder Lana McNaughton, DIY shop owner Andrea Lothrop, and motorcycle enthusiast Jillian Deschenes.
They will design and build their own dirt racer then put them on the dirt oval on March 28 during the 2020 Yamaha Atlanta Short Track presented by Law Tigers, on May 9 during the So-Cal Half-Mile, and once more on June 13 during the Laconia Short Track event. The press release adds that people with “motorcycle endorsements” will even be allowed to take the custom bikes out for a spin. In doing so, Royal Enfield is hoping to give its products more exposure in North America and grow its presence on the market.
“This partnership represents a major step for Royal Enfield’s efforts in North America,” said Royal Enfield’s Marketing Lead for the Americas, Breeann Poland. “As we continue to grow our awareness, getting our motorcycles in front of enthusiasts is critical, and AFT has offered us a fantastic opportunity to do just that. Showcasing the Royal Enfield Twins FT as a track-prep motorcycle along with the access fans will get to our lineup has our organization here in the U.S. and India eager for the season to start.”
If you are planning to attend one of the AFT’s events this year, you’ll get a chance to get some seat time on a Royal Enfield and, who knows, maybe even fall in love.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 25, 2020) – American Flat Track proudly announced today its inaugural year of partnership with Royal Enfield North America with a multi-faceted plan to grow the visibility of the manufacturer within the sport.
In addition to becoming an Official OEM Partner of American Flat Track, Royal Enfield will be bringing its fleet of motorcycles right to the fans within AFT's Fan Zone activations at select rounds of the 2020 season. Those with motorcycle endorsements will even be able to take a spin on the RENA machines with exclusive fan demo ride opportunities at eight AFT events, with the potential for additional rounds to be added and announced at a later date.
As an added element of entertainment for fans, Royal Enfield's recently announced BUILD TRAIN RACE program will bring its all-female flat track motorcycle program to select AFT rounds in 2020. Using the Royal Enfield INT 650 as a base, four women will customize and race their machines across the country, showcasing their various levels of ingenuity and skill.
AFT fans can look forward to the premiere of all four bikes and their builders at the 2020 Yamaha Atlanta Short Track presented by Law Tigers on March 28 at Dixie Speedway. The quartet of riders/builders will again compete at the So-Cal Half-Mile on May 9 at Southern California Fair and round out their cross-country exhibition at Laconia Motorcycle Week for the Laconia Short Track on June 13.
For more information on RENA's BUILD TRAIN RACE program, visit www.royalenfieldna.com/build-train-race/.
“Royal Enfield is a storied name in motorcycling and we are delighted to work with the brand as they ramp up in the USA market,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “AFT fans across the country will get a chance to get up close and personal with Royal Enfield’s unique twin-cylinder range of bikes and meet their team.”
Don't miss Royal Enfield's BUILD TRAIN RACE program along with another running of incredible American Flat Track racing at Dixie Speedway on Saturday, March 28. Tickets for The Yamaha Atlanta Short Track presented by Law Tigers start at just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online. Get yours at www.americanflattrack.com.
How to Watch:
NBCSN and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold are the official homes for coverage of American Flat Track. For the 2020 season, NBCSN’s coverage of AFT remains in highly-coveted programming slots within two weeks of each event. The complete schedule for AFT on NBCSN can be viewed at http://www.americanflattrack.com/events-nbcsn/. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold - the most-robust motorsports offering in the digital marketplace - is a cornerstone of AFT's digital strategy, providing live streaming coverage of every event and maintaining an active archive of all AFT content.
About American Flat Track:
About Royal Enfield:
The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.
Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 90 dealers in North America, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan and the all new 650 Twins: INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles along with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories and apparel.
For more information on Royal Enfield North America, please visit www.RoyalEnfield.com/us/en/, www.Instagram.com/RoyalEnfield_NA, www.Facebook.com/RoyalEnfieldNorthAmerica.