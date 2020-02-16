Royal Enfield is known for staying true to its heritage as one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers in the world. The technology they use in their motorcycles is undoubtedly dated, however comparing Royal Enfields to modern motorcycles would be like comparing apples to oranges. It can be said that in terms of styling and performance, Royal Enfield is in a class of their own. They somehow manage to encapsulate the essence of raw, unadulterated motorcycling whilst complying with international safety and emissions standards. All this, without the need for sophisticated electronics and rider aids. Royal Enfields are unmistakably bare bones, and their styling hearkens back to the golden years of motorcycling.

It goes without saying then, that Royal Enfields make perfect projects for builders seeking to make something special out of an already amazing motorcycle. This is exactly what the crew at Revival Cycles, headed by Alan Stulberg in Texas did with this current generation Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Alan explains that he and his crew were impressed by the quality and performance of the new 650 twin. He described it as a leap forward from the previous generation engines which were heavily underpowered and plagued by reliability issues. Additionally, the riding characteristics of the engine were so friendly, that Alan and his team unanimously agreed that the bike would make a perfect daily commuter around town.

Apparently, Alan’s Royal Enfield wasn’t built just for show. It was built as a race bike and competed in a two-day off-road desert race last November. The race entailed participants to ride from Los Angeles to Barstow to Las Vegas. A video tells the story of how the Royal Enfield Desert Runner came to be, as well as the trials and tribulations the bike and the crew underwent in the two-day race.





