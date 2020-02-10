In an industry first, Triumph Motorcycles is partnering with geolocation app “What3Words” and integrating it into the location technology of the MyTriumph app. The “What3Words” app is an easy way to find any specific location in the world using just three words.

How does it work? Every 3-meter square of the world (that’s 57 trillion squares) has been assigned a three-word code. These three words are combinations of just 40,000 dictionary words and are much easier to remember and communicate than a series of 16 numerical digits. The data is accessible to anyone with the what3words or, now, the MyTriumph app. If you want to navigate to a place and don’t have a reliable street address, how do you find it, even with a GPS? Where numerical geo coordinates can be tricky to use, and street addresses are often quite vague, the What3Words data is precise down to a 32 square foot plot, which is about nine feet per side—about half the size of a standard parking space.

The MyTriumph app integrates that location data and allows users to navigate to any spot in the world with its three-word code. You don’t need to know how to spell the name of the town where you’re going, or remember whether the address your friend gave you is on Elm “Street” or “Road” or “Avenue,” or rely on vague instructions once you’re in the area. Heck, you can get as specific as a room in a building, or a particular park bench at a scenic overlook. This is, necessarily, a major simplification. Within the MyTriumph app, you can share this location code with friends, navigate there, or just identify a place on Earth more easily, and display it on your Triumph motorcycle’s TFT screen.

The what3words information is available within the MyTriumph app in 35 languages. Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor said; “The Triumph brand and our riders seek adventure and this new collaboration with what3words allows our riders to explore the world with ease. We’re excited to be the first motorcycle brand to feature what3words, providing precise, easy to use navigation.”

Source: what3words, BBC