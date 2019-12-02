Good motorcycle museums aren’t that easy to come by. Even if you do find one, it’s unlikely to be anything like the newly opened Giacomo Agostini Museum. Located in Ago’s hometown of Bergamo, just outside Milan in Italy, what became the 15-time world champion’s museum was originally intended as a trophy room—but that isn’t what makes it so special.

We are talking, after all, about a racer who won 123 Grands Prix, 18 Italian championships, and 10 Tourist Trophies. A man who won, over the course of his career, a total of 311 races. If you’re Ago, a special place to keep your collection of over 350 trophies is clearly a necessity. Of course, there are also plenty of historic race bikes, race suits, helmets, and assorted other objects from the man’s legendary racing career.

Many times, with museums, you see historic objects carefully curated and left to tell you their stories on their own. Any context you get comes from whomever does the curation. In a sense, that’s also true of the Agostini Museum—but here is also where it’s significantly different than most.

This newly opened MV Agusta sanctum sanctorum is attached to the Villa Vittoria Charme and Relax luxury bed and breakfast. For those unfamiliar, it’s owned by Agostini himself, and run by his daughter, Vittoria. The museum is open to groups of 8 or more people, and must be booked in advance. To visit the museum, you must book it as part of a package that includes a one-night stay in the B&B.

Here’s the truly extraordinary bit, though: Booking this special package doesn’t only include a B&B stay and a visit to the museum. No, friends, you also get to enjoy a special dinner with Giacomo Agostini himself. Who can better tell you about Ago’s and MV Agusta’s momentous achievements than this living legend?

Other museums can show you historic race bikes and paraphernalia, but this might be the unicorn of moto museum experiences. To book your group visit, you can email Villa Vittoria directly.

Source: MV Agusta