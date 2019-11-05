Harley-Davidson is finally ready to move forward with the master plan it unveiled last year. The plan spreading a few years includes the addition a new, more “unusual” models to the American lineup in the hopes of The first two models to hopefully give the brand a new direction have now taken the stage. Meet the new 2021 Pan America and Bronx.

We’ve been expecting these two for a little while now and it’s good to finally see them in the metal. Along with the two new bikes, the Motor Company takes advantage of the spotlight to also launch a brand new powertrain, V-twin of course. The Revolution Max is a liquid-cooled, 60-degree V that’s available in two displacement sizes, each one underlining one of the two new models.

The Revolution Max 975cc powers the Harley-Davidson Bronx, the manufacturer’s new player in the streetfighter segment—who would have thought the era of the sportbike would make a comeback at Harley? I said in the past that the new streetfighter’s looks did nothing for me. Scratch that: I think it actually looks pretty good! The maker is a bit vague when it comes to power figures, stating that the smaller Revolution will push “more than 115 hp” and “more than 70 lb-ft of torque”.

The 1,250cc version of the twin goes in the Pan America adventure bike—a first for the company that usually mainly focuses its efforts on touring-friendly models. The Pan America offers a different take on touring by adding adventure to the mix. The bigger iteration of the new V-twin also gets approximate ratings with more than 145 hp and more than 90 lb-ft of torque. Considering the model will at least produce that much power, it’s safe to say that those are really interesting figures. It will all depend how heavy the Pan-Am will be.

There’s still a lot the company can tell us about its new models but I have a feeling we’ll have to be a bit more patient to get the full portrait. The two new models and their respective twins will launch later in 2020 as 2021 models.

