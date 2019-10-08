The class of 2020.
While we await the arrival of the new Kawasaki Z armed with the H2 one-liter supercharged engine, Kawasaki showed its starting 2020 lineup—with a few conspicuous absentees.
New to the lineup is the updated Ninja 650 which receives a facelift and a few shiny new gadgets. The rest of the lineup is carried over—except for the missing few. For the upcoming model-year, the Ninja lineup is obviously back, with the 1000 model seemingly dropped—possibly in the process of receiving a few updates in time for EICMA. The Z family is also back with the 650 and 900 models cut out, maybe also waiting for their time to shine next to the Ninja 1000. Other notable returns include the W800, the Versys family, and the Vulcans. Here’s a closer look at Kawasaki’s 2020 lineup.