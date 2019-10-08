4 / 10

Strangely, the Ninja 400 is listed on its own as a returning model for 2020. Of course, its big brother the Ninja 650 deserves its own mention considering it received a few upgrades for the new model year, however, the Ninja 1000’s absence is conspicuous. With the Tokyo Motor Show and EICMA only a few weeks away and a few obvious gaps left in the lineup, one could suppose Kawasaki will unveil an updated if not fully overhauled Ninja 1000 in the upcoming weeks.

The successful baby Ninja moves into the new year with the same features that make it such a popular choice, including its tiny 366lb curb weight, hauled around by the 399cc parallel-twin mill.

Kawasaki Ninja 400: $4,999 (Non ABS), $5,199 (Non ABS, KRT Edition), $5,299 (ABS), $5,499 (ABS, KRT Edition)