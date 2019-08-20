Harley-Davidson just announced its 2020 model year lineup, and there are no major shakeups to report. Director Jason already told you his thoughts on the 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire, which is Harley’s first stab at an electric bike. While we all have our favorites, there are also four other new models headed to H-D showrooms across the land.

Of important technological note, Harley’s Reflex Brembo ABS system, which was previously an available option on some touring models, is now standard across all 2020 touring models. That’s good news for you if you’re buying one, because as we’ve discussed before, ABS is totally worth having.

Now, on to the new model info! The new Low Rider S, according to Harley, stresses performance and handling above all else. Featuring the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine in a Softail chassis and completely blacked out, it’s quite possibly as dark and aggressive as you want it to be.

Meanwhile, the new Road Glide Limited replaces the Road Glide Ultra for 2020 for your H-D luxury touring needs. It’s also available with a new Black Finish Option, should that be your aesthetic desire. This finish option is also available on the 2020 Ultra Limited model, as well.

If a trike is more your speed, you’ll be happy to know that for 2020, the Motor Company is rolling out the CVO Tri Glide as a new limited production model, featuring that gigundo Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain that beats at the heart of all CVOs.

Finally, if all you want in life is shiny and chrome, the Heritage Classic is shaking off the black on black look and going back to its high-viz roots. The company stresses that it’s mechanically identical to the outgoing model, but now everything is shiny, bright, and polished to within an inch of its life. Wear sunglasses when you look at this one outside, because you’re going to need them.

If you liked the murdered-out 2019 look, the Heritage Classic 114 has you covered. For everyone else buying a Heritage Classic in 2020, you can choose between Vivid Black, Billiard Burgundy, and two two-tone paint options: Silver Pine and Spruce or Billiard Red with Vivid Black.

Source: Harley-Davidson